Sweet “Judy”: Listen to new song from Stephen Stills and Judy Collins’ upcoming duets album

Credit: Anna WebberBillboard.com is hosting the premiere of “Judy,” a new track from Stephen Stills and Judy Collins‘ upcoming collaborative album, Everybody Knows, due out September 22.

Stills wrote “Judy” as a tribute to Collins while he was working on her 1968 album, Who Knows Where the Time Goes?, and he made a solo demo of the tune around that time that was released on his 2007 archival compilation, Just Roll Tape.

Everybody Knows celebrates the 50th anniversary of the start of the singers’ long friendship and their brief love affair, which also inspired Stephen to …read more