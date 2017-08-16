Sweet “Judy”: Listen to new song from Stephen Stills and Judy Collins’ upcoming duets album

Credit: Anna WebberBillboard.com is hosting the premiere of “Judy,” a new track from Stephen Stills and Judy Collins‘ upcoming collaborative album, Everybody Knows, due out September 22.

Stills wrote “Judy” as a tribute to Collins while he was working on her 1968 album, Who Knows Where the Time Goes?, and he made a solo demo of the tune around that time that was released on his 2007 archival compilation, Just Roll Tape.

Everybody Knows celebrates the 50th anniversary of the start of the singers’ long friendship and their brief love affair, which also inspired Stephen to …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462