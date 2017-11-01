Switched at birth: North Carolina man reunited with biological sister after 39 years

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Thirty-nine years ago, two baby girls were switched in a hospital in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, but the families have just discovered the truth.

The Lashtur family of Raleigh, North Carolina has found their daughter, still living in Russia, after a lifetime of rumors that there may have been a switch.

The family moved to the United States in 1999, but while living in Russia they had heard rumors that baby Tatyanna, Vera Lashtur’s daughter that she brought home from the hospital, may not be hers, says Anatoliy Lashtur, the son of Vera and her husband Nikolay …read more