Sylvia Moy, co-writer of classic 1960s Stevie Wonder hits, dies at 78

L. Busacca/WireImage for Songwriter’s Hall of FameSylvia Moy, a member of Motown Records’ stable of songwriters during the 1960s and co-writer of several classic Stevie Wonder hits, died Saturday, April 15, at the age of 78, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Moy’s sister Anita tells the newspaper that Sylvia apparently died of complications from pneumonia at a hospital in Dearborn, Michigan.

The first hit Moy helped write with — and for — Wonder was 1965’s “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was his second top 5 hit ever. The tune was …read more