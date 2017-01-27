Take the Money and Sue? Steve Miller Being Sued After Allegedly Backing Out on Real Estate Deal

Daniel Knighton/Getty ImagesSteve Miller is facing a federal lawsuit after allegedly backing out on a deal to buy a $6.7 million mansion in New York’s Dutchess County at the last minute, the New York Post‘s Page Six reports. According to the gossip site, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had put a $670,000 down payment on the home, but changed his mind about the sale on the eve of the closing last month after an appraisal deemed the property to be worth $4.3 million.

The suit, which was filed in Manhattan, says