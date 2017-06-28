Tales from patients that stand to lose a lot from GOP health bill

Credit: Joe Merlino(WASHINGTON) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has decided to postpone a vote on Republicans’ legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, after concluding he does not have the votes to pass the bill this week before the chamber goes on recess for the 4th of July holiday.

Several large patient and hospital groups, including the AARP and American Medical Association, have expressed skepticism about the draft legislation when it was first released last week in the Senate, but ramped up their opposition to the bill after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) …read more


