Tales From the ER: Winter Holidays

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With any luck, a festive holiday season includes merriment, cheer and possibly some eggnog, but for emergency room doctors, the holidays can mean treating patients for some unusual holiday-related ailments.

Here’s a few cautionary tales from the doctors who work on the frontlines of the holiday season.

Step Away From the Presents

Dr. Brahim Ardolic, chairman of emergency medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, said he has worked every holiday for two decades and says when it comes to new presents, it’s the parents who should be extra cautious.

Every year, Ardolic said he’s seen parents injured after being a little …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462