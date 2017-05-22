Talking Heads approve of new Selena Gomez single that samples their classic song

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Image Group LA/ABCIf the pulsing bass line featured in pop star Selena Gomez‘s new single “Bad Liar” sounds familiar, that’s because it’s taken directly from the influential new-wave group Talking Heads‘ classic 1977 tune “Psycho Killer.” Thanks to the sample, the band’s founding members — singer/guitarist David Byrne, bassist Tina Weymouth and drummer Chris Frantz — were given partial songwriting credit on “Bad Liar,” and now all three musicians have shared their feelings about Gomez’s song.

