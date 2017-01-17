Tallent Shows: E Street Band Bassist Gary Tallent Announces US Solo Tour

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesBruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are heading Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand that runs from this Sunday through February 25, but when the trek is through, bassist Gary Tallent will take on the role of “Boss” and hit the road for a U.S. solo outing. Tallent’s tour kicks off April 21 in Edwardsville, Illinois, and is mapped out through a May 15 concert in Richmond, Virginia.

The trek currently consists of 14 dates, and includes stops in Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and New York City, and well as …read more