Tape of unreleased George Harrison song “Hello Miss Mary Bee” up for bid in Beatles memorabilia auction

Courtesy of Omega Auctions

A reel-to-reel tape featuring an unreleased song that George Harrison wrote and recorded in 1968 for his friend Mary Bee will be auctioned at a previously reported Beatles memorabilia sale taking place September 11 in Warrington, U.K., outside of Liverpool. The tune, titled “Hello Miss Mary Bee,” is heavily influenced by Indian music, like a number of other songs Harrison wrote around that time.

The tape also includes renditions of the Beatles songs “Across the Universe,” “The Inner Light” and “Lady Madonna,” among others, some of which are different from the officially released …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462