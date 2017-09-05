Tape of unreleased George Harrison song “Hello Miss Mary Bee” up for bid in Beatles memorabilia auction

Courtesy of Omega Auctions

A reel-to-reel tape featuring an unreleased song that George Harrison wrote and recorded in 1968 for his friend Mary Bee will be auctioned at a previously reported Beatles memorabilia sale taking place September 11 in Warrington, U.K., outside of Liverpool. The tune, titled “Hello Miss Mary Bee,” is heavily influenced by Indian music, like a number of other songs Harrison wrote around that time.

The tape also includes renditions of the Beatles songs “Across the Universe,” “The Inner Light” and “Lady Madonna,” among others, some of which are different from the officially released …read more