tball fans sing “I Won’t Back Down” in tribute to Tom Petty

Andrew Chin/Getty Images for ABA)On Saturday, a capacity crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Florida, there to cheer on the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers, put their rivalry aside to sing Tom Petty‘s “I Won’t Back Down” as one.

The stadium, which holds 90 thousand fans, rocked with the tribute to the Gainesville, Florida native and former University of Florida groundskeeper, who died of cardiac arrest at his Malibu, California home last weekend. Petty was 66.

The Gators' official account tweeted video of the crowd singing, captioning it, "This one's for