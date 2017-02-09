Teacher Creates Tennis Ball Chair to Help Students With Autism

Raymond Ellis Elementary School(ROUND LAKE, Ill.) — One Round Lake, Illinois, teacher got creative in order to help her students with autism.

Amy Maplethorpe, a first-year speech-language pathologist at Raymond Ellis Elementary School, used tennis balls, a hot glue gun, Mod Podge and a bit of paint to create two chairs that offer students with autism with sensory issues.

According to the school’s Facebook post, which went viral, the chairs provide “an alternative texture to improve sensory regulation.”

Maplethorpe told ABC News that the chairs will service approximately 15 to 20 students.

According to autism advocacy organization Autism Speaks, children with autism often have …read more