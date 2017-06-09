Teacher snaps photo of cancer survivor on 1st and last day of school

Emily Herod (KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — A touching image of a first-grader on her last day of school is gaining viral attention after she posed with a photo of herself during her fight with cancer.

Sophi Eber’s teacher, Emily Herod, snapped the photo on May 25 to show the difference of what one school year made for her student. Herod then sent the photo to 7-year-old Sophi’s parents.

“That before and after is so striking and really exemplifies how strong she is and how much she’s gone through,” mom Bethany Eber of Kansas City, Missouri, told ABC News. “My husband and I …read more


