Teacher’s uplifting art project reminds students of their uniqueness

Jessica Moyes/Sharon Elementary School(NEW YORK) — One art teacher has inspired her entire school to embrace their unique gifts and talents.

Jessica Moyes, who’s worked six years at Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh, Indiana, wanted each student leave their mark on the school by painting a rock any way they wanted to. She said she was inspired after seeing a similar project online.

After applying for an approximately $500 grant from a local foundation, Moyes put her plan into action.

She first inspired the students by reading Linda Kranz’s 2006 children’s book, “Only One You.”

“The story is basically about a little …read more