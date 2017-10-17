Tears for Fears releasing new hits compilation, “Rule the World,” featuring two new songs, next month

UMeHere’s some news that will make Tears for Fears fans shout for joy. The veteran British duo is releasing their first career-spanning greatest-hits compilation, Rule the World, on November 10.

The 16-track album features all of the group’s biggest hits, including chart-toppers “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout,” as well as two brand-new tunes recorded especially for the collection.

The new tracks, "I Love You but I'm Lost" and "Stay," are the first new original tunes Tears for Fears has recorded since 2004.