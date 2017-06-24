Teen celebrates mom beating cancer in four months

Courtesy Wendy Freden(TYLER, Texas) — A Texas teen celebrated her mother beating cancer last week by sharing triumphant photos from the day doctors told her she no longer had evidence of cancer in her body.

Cameron Stokes shared photos on Twitter of her mom walking out of Texas Oncology-Tyler in Tyler, Texas, while wearing boxing gloves — and a huge smile on her face.

The photos quickly went viral, with more than 40,000 shares and over 200,000 likes.

Wendy Freden said she was recovering from hip surgery over Christmas when she discovered a lump in her breast.

“I was immobile, and just so happened …read more