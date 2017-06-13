Teen dances to the beat after lifesaving heart transplant

iStock/Thinkstock(BALTIMORE) — A teenage heart transplant survivor is enjoying viral fame after he was captured on video dancing to celebrate both his heart transplant and his hospital discharge.

Amari Hall, 15, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, received a heart transplant in March at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Just six days after the transplant, he surprised everyone when he began dancing in his hospital bed.

As Amari started to dance, so did the nurses, doctor and relatives who supported him and saved his life.

