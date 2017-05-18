Teen saves mom’s life with science class lesson

mrspopman/iStock/Thinkstock(WEST BEND, WI) — A teen in Wisconsin is being recognized for saving her mother’s life, thanks to a science lesson she learned at school.

Katie Murphy, 14, learned the symptoms of a stroke at St. John’s Lutheran School from her teacher, Beth Tomlin. Two days later, she saw her mom, Christa Murphy, experiencing those symptoms and rushed in to help.

Christa told ABC affiliate WISN in Milwaukee that she went to her daughter for help after noticing she was struggling with simple things around the house, like putting toothpaste on her toothbrush.

"Her speech was all mixed up. I was like, 'Maybe


