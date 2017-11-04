Teen shares emotional letter found hours after her mother’s death

Hannah Summers(FORT WAYNE, Ind.) — One teen who lost her mother after a battle with cancer was comforted after she read a letter her mother penned to her months before her passing.

Hannah Summers told ABC News her older sister found the letters Peggy Summers wrote to each of her children hours after her death last Tuesday. Peggy Summers, who was diagnosed with cancer last July, was 55.

The letters, which Peggy wrote to each of her three children and her husband, Timothy Summers, were placed on her dresser tucked behind her jewelry box, Hannah Summers said.

"She actually wrote them in June,