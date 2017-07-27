Teen with cancer granted wish to visit ‘Good Morning America’ in Times Square

(ABC News) Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the “Make a Wish Foundation” to attend “Good Morning America’s” live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.(NEW YORK) — A Texas teen’s wish to attend a live taping of Good Morning America has been granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, suffers from gastric cancer. The 18-year-old said he starts his day off by watching GMA and hopes to have a career in broadcast TV one day.

Thursday morning, Adam joined his mom, Jamie George, and stepdad, William George, …read more