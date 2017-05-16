Teen’s caffeine-related death highlights the dangers of the common stimulant

Medioimages/Photodisc/Thinkstock(COLUMBIA, S.C.) — The death of a teen who drank caffeinated beverages has spotlighted the possible dangers of caffeine.

Davis Allen Cripe, 16, died last month due to a “caffeine-induced cardiac event” according to the Richland County coroner in Columbia, South Carolina.

Cripe consumed just three caffeinated beverages, but the high levels of caffeine caused a cardiac event, according to Dr. Gary Watts, the Richland County coroner.

He said there was not enough caffeine to be “toxic” causing a “caffeine overdose.”

Instead the caffeine “brought on this cardiac event,” Watts told ABC News. The teen did not have a family history of cardiac arrhythmia …read more