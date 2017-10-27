Teens react to giving up social media for a week

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A group of teenagers took part in an experiment by giving up social media, online games, streaming video and texting for an entire week.

After participating in SheKnows Media’s Hatch #DigitalDetox workshop, the kids, all 12 to 13 years old, shared their experiences on ABC’s Good Morning America. The results revealed just how attached they are to their phones, they said.

“I’ve had one of those nights where [I was] like, ‘I need my phone!'” Reed told GMA. “So I constructed myself this, it’s my fake phone.”

A positive takeaway from the experiment was that the teens appeared to


