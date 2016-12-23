Tennessee Couple Dies Just Hours Apart After Nearly 64 Years of Marriage

iStock/Thinkstock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A Tennessee couple recently died just hours apart of each other, spending their final moments holding hands in their hospital beds after more than 64 years of marriage.

Dolores Winstead, 83, and her husband, 88-year-old Trent Winstead, both passed away at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, according to their children.

The couple’s daughter, 57-year-old Sheryl Winstead, told ABC News today that her father was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, and her mother unexpectedly suffered an aneurysm while visiting him.

After doctors determined that Dolores’s “quality of life” would be impacted if she was kept …read more