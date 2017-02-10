Tennessee Woman Receives Lifesaving Kidney Transplant from Husband

KGO-TV(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — When one woman in Nashville, Tennessee, learned she needed a kidney transplant this fall, she didn’t realize her husband was the perfect match.

Doctors discovered from tests that Matt Stewart could donate a kidney to his wife Britney, despite her rare blood type AB positive.

“I pretty much put myself on the top of the list, said you know what let’s go ahead and knock myself out of the way. I tell everybody, I’ve already given her my heart and my money. Might as well give her my kidney, too,” he said according to ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

The …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462