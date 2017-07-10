Tennessee woman surprises husband with match for kidney transplant

Steve_Winfree(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Steven Winfree has been going through cycles of dialysis to help him survive. He has kidney failure and desperately needs a transplant.

So when his wife, Heather Winfree, found out she was a match to donate her kidney to him, she decided to tell him in a very special way and captured the moment on video.

On July 6, the couple was sitting on their porch in Tennessee going through a pack of baseball cards, which have always been a stress reliever for Steve Winfree, according to his wife. Unbeknownst to him, Heather had made his her own baseball …read more