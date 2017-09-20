Texan Don Henley staging benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Cooper Neill/Getty ImagesThough he’s a member of that most “California” of bands — the Eagles — Don Henley was born and raised in Texas. That’s why he’s headlining a benefit concert in November to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Houston and other parts of the Lone Star State.

The event, called Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert, will take place November 28 at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas. All ticket proceeds will go to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation.

