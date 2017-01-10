Texas 911 Operator Answers Call from Her Own Daughter About Fire at Her Home

iStock/Thinkstock(MADISONVILLE, Texas) — A 911 dispatcher in Madisonville, Texas, is being praised for staying calm when her own teenage daughter called to report their house was on fire.

“911. What’s your emergency?” dispatcher Layla Wray can be heard answering at around 12:20 a.m. on Jan 7 in audio of the call.

“Mommy. Mommy. It’s Cassidy. The house is on fire,” her 14-year-old daughter replies.

Wray, who has been working as a dispatcher for about a year and a half, was the sole dispatcher the night of her daughter’s call.

“Mommy. It’s going to burn us all,” Cassidy continues in the audio, fighting back tears.

