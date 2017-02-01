Texas Daycare’s Note Scolds Parents to ‘Get Off Your Phone’

mangostock/iStock/Thinkstock(HOCKLEY, Texas) — It’s a photo that’s touched a major nerve among parents and been shared more than one million times.

On Jan. 27, Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz posted the below photo to her Facebook page. The Hockley, Texas mom captioned it “Posted at the daycare today!”

Mazurkewicz and her husband, Jason Mazurkewicz, told ABC News the photo was taken at their daughter’s child care center.

“The owner posted the sign on the door,” Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz said. “I was surprised that they would be so bold, but also I liked it. I thought it was on point,” …read more


