Texas Girl Surprised with Super Bowl Tickets After Being Treated for Rare Cancer

Courtesy of the Green family(HOUSTON) — A Texas girl is getting a surprise trip to the Super Bowl this week, two years after being diagnosed with a potentially deadly cancer that is so rare that her doctors had never seen it before.

Eden Green, 11, was surprised with Super Bowl tickets this week while getting a check-up at Texas Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Eden’s family and hospital officials said. The tickets were provided by the hospital’s partner, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a charity focused on fighting childhood cancer.

"She kept saying, 'Is it really real?' She almost wanted to be pinched," Eden's


