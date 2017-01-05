Texas Man Celebrates 100th Birthday by Skydiving for 1st Time Ever

efesan/iStock/Thinkstock(SALEDO, Texas) — Meet Al Blaschke, a Texas man who turned 100 years old on Wednesday and marked the occasion with the leap of a lifetime: a skydive from 10,000 feet in the air.

Prior to Wednesday afternoon, Blaschke had never skydived in his life, according to Wendy Faulkner, an instructor at Skydive Temple in Saledo, Texas. Faulkner was one of numerous staff members who helped organize Blaschke’s 100th birthday skydive.

“Three years ago, a friend had brought up the idea of skydiving, but he told them that he wanted to wait till he was 100,” Faulkner told ABC News Thursday.

Following up …read more