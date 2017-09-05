Texas mom makes fashionable matching outfits for her and toddler daughter

www.lexallure.com(AUSTIN, Texas) — When Alexis Brown of Austin, Texas, started sewing this spring, she had no idea her hobby would turn into a booming business.

After turning an old set of sheets into matching mommy-daughter outfits this April, people were hooked.

Turned some old sheets I had, into some mommy & me fits 💙 pic.twitter.com/DgjX5dcOI3 — alexis. (@lex_allure) August 25, 2017

“I had seen these old sheets that I had,” Brown, 19, told ABC News. “I was like, ‘wow, these would make some cute pants.’ I put it on the bed next to my daughter, and she was so …read more