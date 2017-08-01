‘The Banana-Leaf Ball’ aims to teach children through play

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — When children’s book author Katie Smith Milway was looking for inspiration for her next project, she found a life lesson worth sharing in the form of a banana-leaf ball.

Made from twine and banana tree leaves, a banana-leaf ball can be as small as a softball or as large as a soccer ball, and is used as a homemade replacement for manufactured sports balls among East African boys and girls.

Through her professional network, Smith Milway got in touch with Johann Koss of the Right to Play program, whose volunteers coach sports for children in need worldwide.

Through Right to …read more