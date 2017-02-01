The Band’s Garth Hudson to Perform at Two “Last Waltz” Tribute Shows This Week

Credit: Danny ClinchHere’s some cool news regarding The Last Waltz 40 Tour, the tribute trek celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Band‘s historic 1976 farewell concert, which winds down with three shows this week. One of the legendary Americana group’s two surviving members, keyboardist Garth Hudson, will be taking part in two of the trek’s final three dates — on Thursday in Albany, New York, and Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The 79-year-old Hudson played keyboards, saxophone and other instruments with The Band, and was considered an essential contributor to the group’s unique sound.

As previously …read more