The Band’s Robbie Robertson presented with lifetime achievement award by Canada’s Six Nations reserve

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicAs a child, The Band‘s Robbie Robertson would often visit family at the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve outside of Toronto, where his mother was born and raised. Saturday, the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was honored by the reserve with its first-ever lifetime achievement award for his work with The Band, as a solo artist, and as a film composer, BrantNews.com reports.

At a ceremony held at Six Nations’ recently opened convention center, The Gathering Place, Robertson said receiving the honor gave him …read more