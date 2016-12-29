The Beach Boys’ 2017 Schedule Includes Shows in the US, Australia and Europe, Plus Two Cruises

Credit: Udo SpreitzenbarthAs 2016 comes to a close, The Beach Boys having plenty to look forward to in the new year. The legendary surf-rock band, which continues to be led by founding singer Mike Love, has more than 30 U.S. concerts lined up already in 2017, not to mention tours of Australia and Europe.

First up, though, are two more shows this month, scheduled for tonight, December 29, in Loveland, Colorado, and Friday, December 30, in Denver. Things pick up again on January 21 in Emporia, Virginia, and the band’s itinerary is mapped out all the way …read more