The Beach Boys, Four Tops & more to perform on “A Capitol Fourth” Independence Day special

Udo Spreitzenbarth; Courtesy of The Four TopsThe Beach Boys and Motown greats The Four Tops are among the performers set to take part in the 2017 edition of the annual PBS Independence Day special, A Capitol Fourth.

The event will take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, July 4. Actor John Stamos will host the patriotic extravaganza, and also will pull double duty by playing drums with The Beach Boys. In addition, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath will make a guest appearance during the legendary rock group’s set.

