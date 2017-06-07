The Beach Boys, Four Tops & more to perform on “A Capitol Fourth” Independence Day special

Udo Spreitzenbarth; Courtesy of The Four TopsThe Beach Boys and Motown greats The Four Tops are among the performers set to take part in the 2017 edition of the annual PBS Independence Day special, A Capitol Fourth.

The event will take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, July 4. Actor John Stamos will host the patriotic extravaganza, and also will pull double duty by playing drums with The Beach Boys. In addition, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath will make a guest appearance during the legendary rock group’s set.

Also on the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462