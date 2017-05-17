The Beach Boys line up more than 70 US concerts as part of their 2017 Wild Honey World Tour

Credit: Udo SpreitzenbarthThe Beach Boys kick off an expansive new international trek with a two-night stand this Thursday and Friday at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall.

Dubbed the Wild Honey World Tour — in honor of the band’s acclaimed 1967 album Wild Honey — the outing will visit a variety of venues in the U.K., Ireland and mainland Europe before heading to the U.S. for a lengthy series of dates running well into the fall.

The U.S. portion of the tour, which will feature more than 70 performances, gets underway June 30 in New …read more