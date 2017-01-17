The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Says He’s Open to Working with Brian Wilson Again Under Right Circumstances

Udo Spreitzenbarth; ABC/Randy HolmesIn his 2016 memoir Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy, Mike Love maintains that tensions between him and his cousin Brian Wilson‘s wife, Melinda, were a factor in his decision not to extend The Beach Boys’ popular 50th anniversary reunion tour in 2012. While Love hasn’t worked with Wilson since that trek ended, he tells ABC Radio that he’d like to collaborate with Brian again, under the right circumstances.

Noting that Wilson “has expressed the desire to rectify things” with him, Love says, “If it were possible to …read more