The Beatles’ Apple Corps wins copyright-infringement lawsuit over 1965 Shea Stadium concert footage

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesThe Beatles‘ Apple Corps Ltd. has emerged victorious in a lawsuit launched last year by a company founded by Sid Bernstein, the late promoter of the band’s famous August 1965 concert at Shea Stadium in New York, over ownership of footage from that show.

The company, Sid Bernstein Presents, claimed Bernstein — who died in 2013 at age 95 — was the producer of the original 1966 film that featured the footage and that that Apple Corps had infringed on its copyright when it allowed that footage to be used in the …read more