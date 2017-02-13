The Beatles released the “Strawberry Fields Forever”/”Penny Lane” single 50 years ago today

Bettmann/Getty ImagesToday marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles‘ two-sided single featuring “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane.” Both tracks were recorded during the same sessions that yielded the Fab Four’s landmark 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and were examples of the groundbreaking sonic innovations the band was incorporating into its music.

"Penny Lane" went on to become The Beatles' 13th single to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S., while "Strawberry Fields Forever" reached #8. The double single was issued on February 17 in the U.K. and peaked