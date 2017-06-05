The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” reenters “Billboard” 200 at #3; tops UK album chart

© Apple Corps Ltd.The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has reentered the Billboard 200 at #3 following the May 26 release of its 50th anniversary reissue collections. The album moved 75,000 units during the previous week, 71,000 of which were traditional album sales.

The last time Sgt. Pepper reached #3 on the Billboard 200 was on the chart dated December 30, 1967. Prior to that, the album — which was released on June 2, 1967, in the U.S. — had spent 15 weeks at #1 on the tally, the most of