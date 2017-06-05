The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” reenters “Billboard” 200 at #3; tops UK album chart

© Apple Corps Ltd.The BeatlesSgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has reentered the Billboard 200 at #3 following the May 26 release of its 50th anniversary reissue collections. The album moved 75,000 units during the previous week, 71,000 of which were traditional album sales.

The last time Sgt. Pepper reached #3 on the Billboard 200 was on the chart dated December 30, 1967. Prior to that, the album — which was released on June 2, 1967, in the U.S. — had spent 15 weeks at #1 on the tally, the most of …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462