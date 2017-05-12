The Cars releasing expanded reissues of “Candy-O” and “Panorama” in July

RhinoRemastered and expanded versions of The Cars‘ second and third albums, Candy-O and Panorama, will be released July 28. Both albums will feature several bonus tracks, including alternate mixes and versions, B-sides and previously unreleased outtakes.

Following The Cars’ hugely successful self-titled 1978 debut, Candy-O was released in June 1979 and solidified their standing as one of the top bands of the New Wave scene. The album peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, and includes the group’s first top-20 hit, “Let’s Go,” plus “It’s All I Can Do,” “Dangerous Type,” and the title track. Candy-O has …read more