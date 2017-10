The Cars’ Ric Ocasek attending the opening of new exhibit of his art in New Jersey on Saturday

Cars frontman Ric Ocasek not only has a knack for writing infectious rock songs, but he also happens to be a talented artist. A new exhibition of the veteran singer/guitarist’s artwork called “Ric Ocasek: Color the Lines” will premiere this Saturday, October 21, at Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Ocasek will attend an opening event for the exhibit that runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. The collection includes acrylic paintings on canvas and colored-marker drawings on paper.

Ric tells the Asbury Park …read more