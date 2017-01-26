The Crazy World of Arthur Brown Set to Launch First US Tour Since 1969 Next Month

Jules Annan / Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesThe “God of Hellfire” himself, Arthur Brown, will be bringing his band The Crazy World of Arthur Brown across the pond next month for its first U.S. tour in more than 45 years. The British psychedelic group’s first stateside trek since 1969 gets underway February 15 in Los Angeles and is plotted out through a February 24-25 stand in Austin, Texas.

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown came to fame in 1968, when its song “Fire” reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its self-titled debut album peaked at #7 …read more