The dangers of contact with floodwaters after Hurricane Harvey, how to reduce health risks

Artpilot/iStock//Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — As the waves of rain and standing waters of Hurricane Harvey continued to swamp parts of Texas and Louisiana, questions have loomed about the safety of water in the affected zones.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that tap water was still safe to drink. Neighboring city Corpus Christi also lifted their advisory to boil tap water.

But the standing, in some places still rising, floodwaters still pose health risks to residents in the affected areas.

During the deluge that accompanied Superstorm Sandy in 2012, floodwater in parts of New Jersey mixed sewage with drinking water, causing an increase in illness-causing bacteria …read more


