The Dead Daisies offer live remake of “We’re An American Band”

There's a new version of the Red, White and Blue classic, "We're An American Band."

All-star hard rock outfit the Dead Daisies have released a live version of Grand Funk Railroad’s ode to the rock and roll lifestyle. The new version previously appeared on the Dead Daisies’ Live and Louder album.

Dead Daisies singer John Corabi, a former member of Motley Crue, explains, "We first did 'American Band'…for our troops in South Korea. We wanted to bring a little bit of something 'American' to our men and women in uniform, and give them a taste of home. So, what