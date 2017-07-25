The Doors launch campaign marking 50th anniversary of “Light My Fire” becoming a #1 hit this Saturday

RhinoThis Saturday, July 29, marks the 50th anniversary of the day The Doors‘ classic single “Light My Fire” lit up the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the top spot on the tally. To celebrate the occasion, the band has launched a campaign to get fans and radio stations to play the famous tune at 7:29 local time on July 29.

The Doors also are asking fans to share their memories of and comments about “Light My Fire” on their social media sites using the hashtag #lightmyfire.

Meanwhile, a new video featuring Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, who wrote most of …read more