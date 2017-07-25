The Doors launch campaign marking 50th anniversary of “Light My Fire” becoming a #1 hit this Saturday

RhinoThis Saturday, July 29, marks the 50th anniversary of the day The Doors‘ classic single “Light My Fire” lit up the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the top spot on the tally. To celebrate the occasion, the band has launched a campaign to get fans and radio stations to play the famous tune at 7:29 local time on July 29.

The Doors also are asking fans to share their memories of and comments about “Light My Fire” on their social media sites using the hashtag #lightmyfire.

Meanwhile, a new video featuring Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, who wrote most of …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462