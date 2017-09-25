The Doors’ releasing 50th anniversary reissues of second album, “Strange Days,” in November

RhinoContinuing The Doors‘ 50th anniversary celebration, special reissues of the band’s second album, Strange Days, will be released on November 17.

A deluxe, two-CD version of the album, including remastered stereo and original mono mixes of Strange Days, will be available for just under 19 bucks, while a vinyl LP featuring the mono mix will be sold for just under $22. The mono and stereo Strange Days tracks also will be released digitally and via streaming services.

Following the January 1967 release of The Doors’ hit self-titled debut album, Strange Days arrived in September of that same …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462