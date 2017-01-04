The Doors Releasing Deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album in March

Rhino EntertainmentCoinciding with the 50th anniversary of the release of The Doors‘ 1967 eponymous debut album today, the band has announced plans to issue a four-disc deluxe edition of the landmark record on March 30.

The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition contains CDs featuring remastered editions of the album’s original mono and stereo mixes, a vinyl LP version of the record boasting the remastered mono mix and a CD featuring performances from a concert that the band played on March 7, 1967, at The Matrix in San Francisco.

The live CD features renditions of eight songs …read more


