The Doors’ Robby Krieger reflects on “Light My Fire,” 50 years after it topped the “Billboard” Hot 100

RhinoFifty years ago Saturday, The Doors‘ “Light My Fire” burned its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Mainly written by guitarist Robby Krieger, with a little help from his fellow Doors, the song was the first he ever composed for the group.

Krieger tells ABC Radio that he and his band mates always knew “Light My Fire” was one of their best tunes, “because whenever we’d play it people would just go crazy,” though The Doors initially were hesitant to release it as a single. That’s because the original version was seven minutes long. …read more