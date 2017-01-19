The E Street Band’s Jake Clemons Charts a Personal Journey on His First Full-Length Album, “Fear & Love”

BMGBesides being the sax player for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Jake Clemons is an accomplished singer/songwriter in his own right, and he’s just released his first full-length album, Fear & Love. Clemons tells ABC Radio that he’s extremely excited about the 11-track collection, which he reveals is a concept record inspired by personal upheaval.

“It’s a storyline that encompasses the last several years of my processing life and processing what fears that you’re born with and carry into relationships,” he explains, “and having to reconcile those fears…and then finding a way to …read more